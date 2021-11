{"id":"2759943","source":"DNA","title":"Deadly Encephalitis Syndrome claims lives of 31 children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"At least 31 children have died in Bihar's Muzaffarpur reportedly due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). Encephalitis is a viral infection which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as a fever or headache. \r

While speaking to ANI, Sunil Shahi, Superintendent, S. K. Medical College & Hospital, Muzaffarpur, said, "From January to June 2, 13 patients were admitted, of them, 3 died."

