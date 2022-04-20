हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
IPL 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Delhi
Mumbai
Entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Television
Movie Reviews
Business
Automobile
Personal Finance
Cricket
Photos
World
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Mobile
Social Media
Science
Reviews
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Health
Home
Videos
DDMA has to bring back the mask rule in the national capital
Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has to bring back the mask rule in the national capital, A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing masks in public areas.
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.
Latest News
IPL 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Delhi
Mumbai
Entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Television
Movie Reviews
Business
Automobile
Personal Finance
Cricket
Photos
World
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Mobile
Social Media
Science
Reviews
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Health