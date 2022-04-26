Search icon
DCGI approves Corbevax for kids aged 5-12, Covaxin for 6-12 age group

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Corbevax for 5-12 age groups and Covaxin for kids aged 6-12.

