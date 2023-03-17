Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

“Day isn’t far when people will grab Rahul Gandhi by his hair on streets…” BJP MP Harnath Yadav

As Bharatiya Janata Party continues to demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom, party’s Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav said that an anti-national individual like Rahul Gandhi will not be tolerated by the nation. “It is very clear that he is conspiring with foreign anti-national elements. The nation understands. The day isn’t far when people will grab him by his hair in the streets. Such an anti-national person won’t be tolerated by the nation,” said Harnath Singh Yadav on March 17.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in pink bikini top, see PICS
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19: 796 fresh infections reported, active cases more than 5000 after 109 days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.