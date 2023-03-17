“Day isn’t far when people will grab Rahul Gandhi by his hair on streets…” BJP MP Harnath Yadav

As Bharatiya Janata Party continues to demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom, party’s Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav said that an anti-national individual like Rahul Gandhi will not be tolerated by the nation. “It is very clear that he is conspiring with foreign anti-national elements. The nation understands. The day isn’t far when people will grab him by his hair in the streets. Such an anti-national person won’t be tolerated by the nation,” said Harnath Singh Yadav on March 17.