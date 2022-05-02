Dawoodi Bohra community gears up for Eid-ul-Fitr in Mumbai

As holy month of Ramzan is coming to an end, people from Dawoodi Bohra community gears up for Eid-ul-Fitr in Mumbai on May 02. They bought sweets and clothes for the auspicious day. “We are giving blessing to all Muslims. Eid is tomorrow, so we shake hands and hug all those who follow Islam,” said a man from Dawoodi Bohra community. Notably, Dawoodi Bohras are known to be a close-knit community who, like all Muslims, follow the tenets of Islam; namely reciting the Quran, observing the five daily prayers, fasting during the month of Ramzan, performing the pilgrimages of Hajj and Umra and offering Zakat.