Daughter of electrician wins Silver Medal in Junior World Weightlifting Championship 2022

Gyaneshwari Yadav, daughter of an electrician from Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon bagged a silver medal in Junior World Weightlifting Championship 2022. She was the first player from the state to play the World Championships and win a medal in the junior category. “We’re extremely happy and hope that she excels further and brings many such laurels for the country” said her parents.