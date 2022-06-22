Dataquest recognises NIIT Digital as transformational platform for professional learning in technologies

NIIT Limited, a leading global talent development corporation, has been recognised as the ‘transformational platform for professional learning in technologies’ by India's leading IT magazine, Dataquest. NIIT won this award under the education category at the 29th edition of the Digital Leadership Conclave 2022 held by the publication. The award was received by Archit Shankar, Head of Marketing, Career Education Business, NIIT Ltd.