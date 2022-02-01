Data centre, energy storage system to have infrastructure status: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said data centre and energy storage system will be given infrastructure status for easy financing to the sector. While presenting the Union Budget, she shared that private equity and venture capital investors had invested Rs 5.5 lakh crore in startups and added that an expert committee will be set up to suggest measures to help attract more investments. Watch the video for more.