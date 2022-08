Dargah of Shah Makdum Shah uniting different religions

Situated in the well-known locality of Sijubari in Guwahati city of Assam, the Dargah of Shah Makhdum Shah has been serving as a symbol of religious harmony for years. Standing tall as a relic of brotherhood and harmony amongst the Hindu and Muslim community, the Dargah is not just visited by devotees from the city but all over the state and far.