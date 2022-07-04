Dargah of Sayyadna Shah Ameer serving as a symbol of religious harmony for generations

Playing an important role in bringing people of different religious communities together is done by the shrine of Sufi saint Sayyadna Shah Ameer which is an abode of peace and tranquillity. The Dargah has been present here for the last 382 years and it is said that no prayer goes unattended from here.The message of peace and brotherhood comes out loud from these Dargahs and these sites have been acting as symbols of communal harmony for ages.