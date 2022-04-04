Dargah of Sayyad Salar Masood Ghazi An epitome of religious harmony in Bahraich

Lit up with hundreds of diyas in the faint atmosphere of flowers and incense sticks, the Dargah of Sayyad Salar Masood Ghazi brightened up on the birth anniversary of the saint. This was the 1038th birth anniversary of the saint which was attended by devotees of different religious communities. Devotes marked the occasion by taking out a lively procession and dancing to some melodious tracks. People of all communities be it Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs or Christians lit diyas and candles and offered prayers to the Sufi saint.The Dargah of Hazrat Syed Salar Masood Ghazi is a perfect example of communal harmony that is witnessed throughout the length and breadth of our country. The solidarity among the different religious communities has remained a hallmark of India’s unity since time immemorial.