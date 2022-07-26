Search icon
Dargah of Panj Pir Sahib serving as a symbol of religious harmony for generations

A major role in connecting individuals of different religious communities and bringing them under one roof is done by the Dargah of Panj Pir Sahib in Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir. People from far and wide visit this holy site to offer their prayers to the Sufi saint. It is believed that the Sufi Saint fulfils the wishes of all those who come here from different corners of the country. People of all faiths have deep faith in the saint who throughout his entire life worked for the welfare of humanity.

