Dargah of Jalaluddin Tablighi in Assam A centre for all faiths

Situated in the Garigaon area of Kamrup district, the shrine of Sufi Saint Jalaluddin Tablighi Rehmatullah has served as a cynosure of communal harmony for generations. Regarded as one of the greatest Sufi saints, Jalaluddin Tablighi throughout his life spread the message of Sufism and peace. People of all religious communities, be it Hindus, Muslims, Christians or Sikhs visit the Dargah to seek blessings of the Saint. As the legend goes, the saint was born in Baghdad’s Tarbej area in 1146. After coming to Assam he stayed at the Lankeswar area and met Ghiyasuddin Auliya, a popular Sufi Saint of Brahmaputra valley. It’s been said that the Saint fulfills the wishes of all and nobody returns empty-handed from here.