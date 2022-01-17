Dargah of Hazrat Sayyad Ibrahim Shah serving as a symbol of communal harmony

The Dargah of Hazrat Sayyad Ibrahim Shah Baba situated in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh is one such mélange of diversities. Located in the busy street of Adgada Swargdwaar, the Shrine witnesses a rush of devotees throughout the day. Whether one is Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or from any other community, the aroma of the shrine serenades them into cheerfulness and a belief of fulfillment ensues in them. Community Kitchen or Langar was also set up outdoors to serve meals as a holy sacrament to the devotees coming from different regions. Forming an integral part of the public ethos for the last several centuries, even today the Sufi traditions play an important role in the lives of the people.