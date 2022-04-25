Dargah of Hazrat Durvesh Rehmatullah uniting various faiths

A place where brotherhood and bonhomie between as many religions could be seen flourished and prospered at its best, the Dargah of Hazrat Makhdoom Durvesh Rehmatullah situated in the holy town of Gaya is one such mélange of diversities. Situated in the small village of Bithosharif, the Shrine witnesses a rush of devotees throughout the day. Whether one is Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or from any other community, the aroma of the shrine serenades them into cheerfulness and a belief of fulfilment ensues in them.