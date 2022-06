Dargah of Chandsa Baba unites various religious communities

For centuries the shrine of Chandsa Baba in Midnapur district of West Bengal has served as a cynosure of unification between myriad faiths practiced in India. Situated in the Ballavpur Mirza Moholla area of Midnapur district, the holy site is thronged by a number of devotees every year. Sufi Saint Chandsa Baba was a renowned figure among the people of Midnapur.