Dargah of Bhure Khan Baba uniting various faiths

Situated in the Rohtak city of India’s northern state of Haryana, the shrine of Bhure Khan Baba has been serving as a cynosure of religious harmony for generations. Whether one is Hindu, Muslim, or from any other religious community, the shrine is equally visited and revered by people of all. It’s been said that the saint fulfills the wishes of all and nobody returns empty-handed from here.