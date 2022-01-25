Dangerous to assume Omicron as an endgame in pandemic WHO Chief

The head of the World Health Organisation has warned that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and said it's dangerous to assume omicron as the last one or that 'we are in the endgame'. Tedros also appealed for strengthening WHO and increasing funding to help stave off health crises. "The paradigm shift in world health that is needed now must be matched by a paradigm shift in funding the world's health organisation,” he added. Watch the video for more.