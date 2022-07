Danger will increase with Monkeypox as country already facing COVID says Dr Naresh Trehan

Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, Medanta on July 27 shared details and preventive measures over Monkeypox cases in the country. “It's a matter of concern. We are already facing COVID and if another disease will spread in the country then the danger will increase. Those who have symptoms should get themselves tested, and people should be aware,” he shared.