Dalai Lama Declares Only His Office Will Choose Successor Shuts Out Chinas Role

Days before his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama reaffirmed that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust—his official office—has the authority to select his reincarnation. In a clear message to Beijing, he ruled out any Chinese involvement in choosing the 15th Dalai Lama, emphasizing that the process will follow traditional Tibetan Buddhist practices. The statement comes amid China's ongoing attempts to assert control over Tibetan religious succession.