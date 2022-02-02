Daily physical activity boosts brain function in middle-aged, older adults: Study

As one gets older, it becomes even more important to remain physically active, not just to remain fit, but also to improve one's cognitive performance. A new study by researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine has shed light on this. The study added to the canon of research associating physical activity with cognitive performance, this time using 90 middle-aged and older subjects who wore accelerometers while physically active and completed mobile cognitive testing from home. On the days their physical activity increased, the study found, the 50 to 74-year-old participants performed more effectively on an executive function task, and on the days when their physical activity decreased, so too did their cognitive performance.