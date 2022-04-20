‘Dahod’ is going to become big centre for ‘Make in India’ PM Modi

While attending the ‘Adijati Maha Sammelan’ on April 20 in Dahod, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Dahod will soon become a big centre for ‘Make in India’. He also informed about his life with the Adivasis, and called their lifestyle as pure as water. “We have an ancient saying that we have a serious impact on where we live on our lives. This region was my workplace, living amongst the Adivasis, learning from and understanding them. Any Adivasi region is as pure as water,” the PM said. “Projects worth more than Rs 22,000 crore for Dahod and Panchmahal have been inaugurated today, one of which is a scheme related to drinking water and many projects related to making Dahod a smart city. Dahod is now going to become a big centre for ‘Make in India’,” he added.