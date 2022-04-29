Cyclonic circulation in Andaman Sea to cause a drop in temperature: IMD

India Meteorological Department on April 29 informed that a cyclonic circulation system will develop in Andaman Sea around May 4. “As per the latest model projection, a cyclonic circulation system will develop in Andaman Sea around May 4, it'll be followed by low pressure by May 5, it’s likely to further intensify. All these changes likely to cause a drop in temperature,” said IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani. Talking about eastern India, RK Jenamani said, “Temperature is already dropping slightly from today in Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Areas like Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir and Angul (in Odisha) recorded 44 degrees Celsius, temperature will begin dropping here from tomorrow.”