{"id":"2759868","source":"DNA","title":"Cyclone Vayu: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani asks tourists to leave for safer places","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"While addressing the media in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Cyclone Vayu, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, \"I request the tourists visiting Gujarat and going to Dwarka, Somnath, Sasan and Kutch to leave for safer places after the afternoon of June 12 so that you don't get harmed due to the cyclone.\"","summary":"While addressing the media in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Cyclone Vayu, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, \"I request the tourists visiting Gujarat and going to Dwarka, Somnath, Sasan and Kutch to leave for safer places after the afternoon of June 12 so that you don't get harmed due to the cyclone.\"","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-cyclone-vayu-gujarat-cm-vijay-rupani-asks-tourists-to-leave-for-safer-places-2759868","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/12/835036-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1206VayuCyclone03.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560316203","publish_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 10:40 AM IST","modify_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 10:40 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759868"}