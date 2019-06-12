{"id":"2760010","source":"DNA","title":"Cyclone Vayu: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani holds meeting ahead of landfall","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"As cyclone Vayu is expected to make landfall on Thursday in coastal regions of Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a meeting with senior officials of the state, and briefed the media about measures taken by the administration to limit the potential damage. Rupani said, “We have decided to shift everyone who is living on low lying areas and 1.5 lakh people have already been shifted, and by this evening, we’ll shift over 3 lakh people. They will be provided with shelter and daily need items through our local administration. We are also receiving all help from the central government. 47 companies of NDRF have arrived and more will come by evening.” Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Morbi district to shift people living in low-lying areas. \r

