Cyclone Shakti News IMD Issues Red Alert For Konkan Forecasts Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds

Cyclone Shakti rumors quashed, IMD issues red alert for Konkan-Goa coast. IMD denies Cyclone Shakti formation but warns of threat due to low-pressure areas in Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. Red alert has been issued for Konkan and Goa regions with a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Authorities warned of potential damage to power lines, communication networks, and agricultural activities. Mumbai has been placed under orange alert as a precaution amid rising monsoon activity. Other orange alert zones include parts of MP-Maharashtra belt, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Coastal Karnataka. IMD cautions that low-pressure systems may intensify over next 72 hours, monitoring continues through May 27.