Cyclone Mocha to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar around May 12, Bengal, Odisha brace for rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) while issuing alerts and warnings of cyclone Mocha on Monday said that a low-pressure area has formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea which is likely to intensify into a depression on May 9 over the same region and further into cyclone Mocha on May 10.