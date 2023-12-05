Cyclone Michaung Chennai Battles Flood Cars Roads Bridges Washed Away!

Cooum river wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu amid severe cyclonic rains. The river is raging with overflows of water as nearby lakes are released into it. Notably, the bridge in the Nerkundram area was also surrounded by overflowing water from the Cooum River. Amid the cyclonic rains, the capital city of Chennai is also dealing with heavy waterlogging. Administration services in Chennai have gone on high alert as Cyclone Michaung moves to the coastal state.