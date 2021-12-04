Cyclone Jawad presently 400 km south of Puri IMD

As coastal Odisha and Andhra Pradesh brace for cyclone Jawad, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on December 4 said, “Due to the impact of Jawad, it is raining in the coastal areas of North Andhra Pradesh and Coastal Odisha. There is a possibility of heavy rain from today. It will rain in Bengal. Jawad is presently 400 kms away from Puri. On reaching Odisha, its speed will be 50 kmph.”