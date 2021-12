Cyclone Jawad: NDRF, SDRF teams on alert in AP

Cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’ is likely to hit Andhra Pradesh on December 04. NDRF, SDRF, fire teams are on alert and deployed across the coastal areas. “Continuous rains witnessed across the district, wind speeds of 50kmph at few locations; 79 cyclone shelters operation since yesterday,” said Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar.