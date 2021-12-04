Cyclone Jawad East Coast Railway prepared to face challenges says DRM

As Odisha and Andhra Pradesh prepare for cyclone Jawad, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division, Visakhapatnam AK Satpathy said, “Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is prepared to face the challenges posed by cyclone Jawad. We are in touch with the state govt, SDRF, NDRF, and other agencies. Our personnel is on alert and in full preparedness: AK Satpathy, Divisional Railway Manager.”