Cyclone Jawad: 46 NDRF teams sent to Odisha, AP and WB

India Meteorological Department (IMD) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a press conference in view of formation of cyclone. NDRF Director General Atul Karwal said, “A total of 46 NDRF teams have been sent to Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh and are prepositioned there. IDS is on alert if the situation arises to airlift any of the teams. 18 more teams are on standby.”