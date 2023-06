Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 36 hours, turns "very severe cyclonic storm", states on alert

In the next 36 hours, the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is set to intensify and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. The cyclone has turned into a "very severe cyclonic storm", and states have been put on alert.