Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify during next 48 hours, IMD issues warning, fishermen on high alert

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is rapidly turning into a severe cyclonic storm and is likely to intensify further during the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on June 08. According to the weather agency, the cyclone will move north-northwestwards during the next three days.