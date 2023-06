Cyclone Biparjoy: Storm to intensify in 24 hours, IMD issues alert

The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy is predicted to strengthen in the next 24 hours and move in a north-northeast direction, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala and Coastal Karnataka during the next 3 days and over Lakshadweep during next 2 days.