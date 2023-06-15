Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat; strong winds rains hit Kutch-Saurashtra govt on alert

As Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall process started Thursday evening, gusty winds at over 100 kmph and heavy rains lashed the Kutch and Saurashtra regions of Gujarat. The landfall is expected to continue till midnight as the eye of the storm, which is about 50 km in diameter, will cross into land later in the night.