Cyclone Biparjoy: Houses submerged, normalcy coming back after severe storm, Shah visits Gujarat

After creating havoc in Gujarat. Cyclone Biparjoy has now weakened. Biparjoy has reduced from 'very severe' category to 'severe' after the storm made landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat on 15th of June. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also arrived in Gujarat's Bhuj to take stock of the situation.