Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy storm reaching towards Rajasthan; heavy rains in Jalore, Barmer

Cyclone Biparjoy hit Gujarat's coastal areas but is expected to weaken into a depression over south Rajasthan by Friday evening, with heavy rains expected in Rajasthan. IMD officials said that the severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region and is expected to move northeastwards, adding that heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan on June 16.