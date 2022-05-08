Cyclone ‘Asani’ to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in next 24 hours: IMD

The deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm named ‘Asani’ and it will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, informed Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 08. “The deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm named ‘Asani’. It is moving at 16 kmph in the Northwest direction. It is about 970 km in the Southeast direction from Visakhapatnam and 1,020 km in the Southeast direction from Puri. We are expecting it will move in the Northwest direction till 10th May evening. Possibility, that it will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hrs. There’s no possibility of making landfall, it’ll recurve and move parallel to Odisha coast,” he said. “Rainfall will commence on 10th May evening, a yellow warning for rainfall issued for 3 districts-Gajpati, Ganjam and Puri. On 11th May, heavy rainfall warning was issued for 5 districts-Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and Ganjam,” he said.