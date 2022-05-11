Cyclone Asani Sea turns turbulent at Kakinada coast in AP

Cyclone Asani has changed its direction and is going to touch the nearby Kakinada coast. Sea turned turbulent in Kakinada and strong winds blow due to Cyclone. According to IMD, the cyclone is very likely to move nearly northwestwards for the next few hours & reach west-central Bay of Bengal close to the Andhra Pradesh coast. People have been advised not to venture into the sea area.