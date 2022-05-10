Cyclone Asani Rough sea conditions in Puri as wind grows stronger

As Cyclone Asani inches closer, weather conditions changed in Puri, Odisha on May 10. Gusty winds and rough sea conditions witnessed at the Puri beach. “Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani is about 590 km southwest of Puri and about 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur, Odisha,” informed Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.