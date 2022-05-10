Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Cyclone Asani: Rain lashes several parts of Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh on May 10. According to IMD, maximum and minimum temperature will hover around 29 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius respectively.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.