Cyclone Asani: Parts of Andhra Pradesh continue to witness heavy downpour

Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district continued to witness a heavy downpour and strong winds as a result of Cyclone Asani on May 12. As per IMD, Cyclone Asani has weakened into a depression. Light to moderate rainfall are also likely at a few places over coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal as well.