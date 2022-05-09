Cyclone ‘Asani’ likely to weaken moderate to heavy rains to lash parts of WB Odisha IMD

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ in the Bay of Bengal which is moving in the north-westwards direction at a speed of 25 Km per hour towards coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha is expected to weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours, informed Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Senior Scientist Umashankar Das on May 09.