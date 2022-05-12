Cyclone Asani: IMD issues yellow alert, Odisha and West Bengal likely to receive heavy rainfall

Amid cyclone Asani, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 11 informed that Andhra Pradesh will receive extremely heavy rainfall today and yellow warning has been issued for Odisha and West Bengal. While speaking to ANI, Senior Scientist RK Jenamani said, “Asani Cyclone has now moved eastward, it is now in the east of Macchalipattnam. Today, coastal Andhra Pradesh will have extremely heavy rainfall, a red warning issued, isolated heavy rainfall tomorrow, orange warning issued. Yellow warnings for rainfall in Odisha and West Bengal.”