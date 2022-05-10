Cyclone Asani: AP to witness rainfall as rough sea conditions increases with strong winds

Owing to Cyclone Asani, Visakhapatnam coast witnessed rough sea conditions with increased strong winds on May 10. As per the Cyclone Warning Centre Visakhapatnam, the cyclone is 330 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and is likely to move further northwest till tonight, recurving thereafter. “Rainfall is likely over northern Andhra Pradesh including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari,” informed, Kumar, Duty Officer, Cyclone Warning Center Visakhapatnam.