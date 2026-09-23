Cyclone Arnab What The Name Means And Why The Bay Storm May Not Be Named Arnab

The name “Arnab” has come into focus as the Bay of Bengal weather system approaches the eastern coast, but the system is currently forecast to remain a deep depression rather than intensify into a named cyclone. Arnab means “ocean” in Bengali and was contributed by Bangladesh to the regional list of tropical cyclone names for the North Indian Ocean. The naming roster is maintained under the regional system coordinated by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) responsible for monitoring and naming systems in the region when they reach the required intensity. The current system is expected to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts as a deep depression, meaning it may not reach the threshold required to be officially named Arnab.