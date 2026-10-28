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Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 12:21 PM IST

Cyclone Arnab Visuals Shows High Tides Trees Uprooted Electric Poles Damage In Andhra Odisha

Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab has begun making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said with the storm's centre remaining very close to the coastline. Strong winds uprooted trees and snapped electricity lines across Kakinada district. Rain and gusty winds blocked Beach Road and Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam.

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Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab has begun making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said with the storm's centre remaining very close to the coastline. Strong winds uprooted trees and snapped electricity lines across Kakinada district. Rain and gusty winds blocked Beach Road and Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam.

Cyclone Arnab
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