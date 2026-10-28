Cyclone Arnab Heavy Rain Gusty Winds In Andhra Pradesh As Cyclone Makes Landfall | Odisha

Cyclone Arnab makes landfall early Wednesday morning. Landfall process begins near Narsapur town in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district. The landfall process begins at around 1:30 a.m.. Heavy rain and gusty winds uproot trees, disrupting traffic along Beach Road. Power lines snap as Cyclone Arnab's landfall continues. Cyclone Arnab remains "practically stationary" over the Bay of Bengal.