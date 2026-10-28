Cyclone Arnab Heavy Rain Gusty Winds In Andhra Pradesh As Cyclone Makes Landfall | Odisha

INDIA
Cyclone Arnab makes landfall early Wednesday morning. Landfall process begins near Narsapur town in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district. The landfall process begins at around 1:30 a.m.. Heavy rain and gusty winds uproot trees, disrupting traffic along Beach Road. Power lines snap as Cyclone Arnab's landfall continues. Cyclone Arnab remains "practically stationary" over the Bay of Bengal.
Cyclone Arnab makes landfall early Wednesday morning. Landfall process begins near Narsapur town in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district. The landfall process begins at around 1:30 a.m.. Heavy rain and gusty winds uproot trees, disrupting traffic along Beach Road. Power lines snap as Cyclone Arnab's landfall continues. Cyclone Arnab remains "practically stationary" over the Bay of Bengal.