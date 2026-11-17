Cyclone Akvan Odisha Deploys 74 Rescue Teams Begins Evacuation Ahead Of Severe Storm | Andhra
Odisha govt has stepped up preparedness for Cyclone Akvan. Odisha deployed 74 rescue teams and beginning the evacuation of vulnerable residents. Disaster Management Minister said 60 ODRAF & 14 NDRF teams deployed.
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Odisha govt has stepped up preparedness for Cyclone Akvan. Odisha deployed 74 rescue teams and beginning the evacuation of vulnerable residents. Disaster Management Minister said 60 ODRAF & 14 NDRF teams deployed.